Customs Dept seizes ketamine worth RM384,700 from Kuching-bound express bus

KUCHING (Oct 7): The Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized more than 3kg of juice packets laced with ketamine on board an express bus during a roadblock along Jalan Sarikei-Sri Aman around 5.40am on Sept 26.

Customs Sarawak acting director Mohd Nadzri Ariffin said the drugs packed in 100 juice packets were estimated to worth RM384,700.

The seized drugs are believed to have been able to cater to around 30,000 drug users.

“Investigations showed that these drugs are intended to be sent to Kuching from Miri. We will investigate further who is the sender and receiver of this parcel,” Mohd Nadzri told a press conference today.

He said such drugs have a high demand in cities, especially among those who frequent nightclubs.

The modus operandi involved using intercity express bus services and packing the drugs in small quantities to avoid detection, he said.

“The packets of drugs were also packed inside food boxes to avoid detection and raise the suspicion of the authorities,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for drug trafficking.

Mohd Nadzri also urged the people not to get involved in drug-related offences which would only cause a loss to the state’s human capital.

Contact the Customs Department on 1-800-88-8855 to channel any information related to smuggling.