Anak Seni welcomes big budget allocation for creative industry

KUCHING (Oct 9): The announcement of the RM177 million allocation under Budget 2023 for Malaysian creative industry is good news for those involved in the local performing arts scene.

Ghazali Jeman, the president of Persatuan Anak Seni Sarawak (Anak Seni), is excited over the prospective assistance that he and other fellow activists could gain from such budget provision, which covers Nationhood Film Production Fund (Dekan), Digital Content Fund and Arts, Culture and Heritage Programme.

“It is very encouraging to know that the government has not sidelined the creative industry, realising its importance in economic and nation-building in Malaysia,” he said in a statement issued yesterday in connection with the announcement of Anak Seni’s office-bearers for the 2022-2024 term.

Ghazali has retained his presidency unopposed, with Muhammad Khairul Anwar Jeffry as vice-president.

The respective secretary and assistant secretary are Iswandy Boom and Nurul Syazana Mohd Sahar, while the respective treasurer and assistant treasurer are Patricia Willon and Surayati Drahman.

The committee members are Azanena Kelana, Rashid Supardi, Hamirul Ridzwan Hamden, Nur Hanan Hidayah Zahid, Izzatul Sofiah Hussain, Awang Rizal Abdullah, Adhwa Mahyuddin Aldi, Emilia Violi Aken, Ahmad Adzlan Khan Bolkassim Khan, Jeman Lidup, and Nurafiq Anwar Dzulkernain.

Adding on, Ghazali said Anak Seni would continue its close collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, and also the Sarawak Arts Council (MSS),

“We are planning a programme in collaboration with the ministry and the MSS, to be conducted soon.

“We’re unable to give details at the moment, but the works are in the offing.

“Our intention has always been to uphold and uplift Sarawak’s performing arts to greater heights,” added the activist, who is a member of Film Directors Association of Malaysia (FDAM).