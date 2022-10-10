Charity movement founder is Miss Tourism Danu Serian

SERIAN (Oct 10): A charity movement founder Aziza Aznizan, 26, was crowned Miss Tourism Danu Serian 2022 on Sunday at the Serian Danu Festival 2022.

Aziza received a cash prize of RM2,000, trophy, crown and a sash. She also received RM200 for each subsidiary category won; Miss Photogenic, Miss Talent and Best Catwalk Award.

The 168cm Kuchingite was a crowd favourite with her poise and eloquent speech on stage during the grand finale of the pageant.

First runner-up went to Gillian Octavia who also won the Special Choice Award and Miss Popular. She received RM1,500 and RM200 for each title won.

Julia Christ Ivy was the second runner-up receiving RM1,000 and an additional RM200 for the Best Dress Award.

All three winners also received beauty products and gift vouchers from Roxy Hotel. Present for the prize giving ceremony was Serian incumbent Dato Sri Richard Riot Jaem.

The beauty pageant was the highlight of the festival, attracting a big crowd to the main stage.

The festival is the third edition to be organised since it was introduced in 2018. It was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.