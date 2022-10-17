Kuching court fines Sibu man RM2,000 for unlawful possession of money

KUCHING (Oct 16): A 24-year-old man was fined RM2,000 in default one month’s jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for unlawfully possessing RM7,500 in his bank account.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence against Nelson Badindang from Sibu after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 37(1) of the Minor Offences Ordinance Sarawak 1958, which carries a jail term of three months or a fine of RM500, upon conviction.

Nelson committed the offence at a bank in Kota Sentosa here around 4.20pm on Sept 18, 2018.

Based on the facts of the case, the victim, 65, who was the complainant in this case, had acquainted with an American woman by the name Meredith Claire Chivas on Facebook.

Meredith had promised to deliver cash to the complainant and in order for him to receive the cash, he was ordered to make a payment to a bank account under Nelson’s name to pay for customs tax.

The complainant proceeded to make one transaction amounting to RM7,500 into Nelson’s bank account at the bank in Kota Sentosa.

The complainant only realised that he had been cheated on when a customer at the bank told him that it was an online scam.

A police report was subsequently lodged by the complainant.

During investigation, Nelson admitted that he had lost his bank card but never made a police report. He also never informed the bank to freeze or close his bank account.

The case was handled by Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin while Nelson was unrepresented by a legal counsel.