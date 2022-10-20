335 Filipinos deported from Sandakan

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 20): Three hundred and thirty-five Filipino illegal immigrants have been deported to their home country by the State Immigration Department.

Sabah Immigration Director Sharifah Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof said these illegal immigrants were detained and placed at the Immigration Deportation Centres in Sandakan and Papar.

They were deported from Sandakan port to Zamboanga City in the Philippines on Oct 18, she said in a statement on Thursday.

The illegal immigrants comprise of 266 men, 34 women and 35 children, aged between 23 months and 64 years old.

Sharifah said they were detained by the Sabah Immigration Department for violating numerous offenses under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

Such operations will be carried out from time to time and Sharifah reminded those who intended to work in the country to obtain the proper documents.