Heavy task to reclaim Selangau for PRS but Gira ready to take up challenge if chosen

SIBU (Oct 20): Reclaiming Selangau for Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) will be an uphill battle but Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang said he is ready to fight.

Gira said he is willing to contest in Selangau if he is picked by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) for the parliamentary election.

“But it is up to the people and the top leadership of the party.

“This will be a very heavy task … but if the party leadership believes in my ability to reclaim the Selangau seat from the Opposition, I am ready to take up the challenge,” he said when contacted today.

He was responding to Tuai Rumah Rickie Ngalai’s call for Gira to be fielded in the constituency for GPS.

According to Gira, who is PRS deputy information chief, Selangau has missed out on much development after falling into the hands of the Opposition in the 2018 parliamentary election.

Currently, Selangau only receives development funds through the Tamin and Kakus state constituencies.

“We all know that the Selangau seat is held by the Opposition.

“The people in Selangau lost a lot because they are not allocated the annual funds for being in the Opposition-held parliamentary seat,” he said.

Gira called on voters in Selangau to support GPS when they head to the polls on Nov 19.

“Whoever from PRS Selangau is selected as the GPS candidate in Selangau, the candidate must get the support of the people and be able to recapture the seat.

“However, the question of who will be fielded there is up to the decision of the GPS leadership,” he stressed.

In a Facebook post last night, Rickie said Selangau folk want Gira to be fielded as the GPS candidate for the seat.

He claimed this was based on his observations and an online survey.

According to the headman from Sekuau, Selangau, GPS has a good chance of wresting back Selangau due to strong support from the people towards the ruling state coalition party.

He claimed to represent constituents in Selangau and Tamin.

Selangau incumbent Baru Bian, who is now with Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB), recently announced that he will not defend the seat but would instead contest in Lawas.