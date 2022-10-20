Appeals Court in Kuching upholds death sentence of man for black pepper buyer’s murder

KUCHING (Oct 20): The Court of Appeal here today upheld the Kuching High Court’s decision to impose the death sentence on a 48-year-old man for the murder of a black pepper buyer in 2016.

The unanimous decision was reached at by a three-judge panel led by Datuk Has Zanah Mehat, which comprised Datuk Supang Lian and Datuk Seri Mariana Yahya, against the appellant Chong Fook Fatt

“In our view, the conviction is safe. We therefore dismiss this appeal and affirm the conviction and sentence imposed by the learned High Court judge,” Justice Has Zanah said.

In July 24, 2020, Kuching High Court Judge Celestina Stuel Galid sentenced Fook Fatt to death by hanging after he was found guilty under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Fook Fatt was charged with murdering the victim at a black pepper farm in Kampung Jugan, Jalan Bau-Lundu on June 21, 2016.

According to the previous report, the victim from Balai Ringin and his friend were heading to Kampung Jugan from Serian in a lorry to buy black pepper at the village.

Upon arrival and driving into the garden road in Kampung Jugan, the victim’s friend heard a gunshot and saw the victim who was driving, suddenly collapsed.

The victim’s friend then sent the victim to Bau Hospital for treatment, and was pronounced dead a day after the incident.

The appellant’s younger brother, Chong Fook Loi, 46, was also previously charged together with the appellant in court on suspicion of being involved in the murder.

However, the court amended Fook Loi’s charge to Section 109 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 302 of the Penal Code for abetting the murder.

Fook Loi was subsequently acquitted and discharged from the charge on July 19, 2018.

The prosecution was handled by DPP Samihah Razali, while the appellant was presented by assigned counsels Osman Ibrahim and Nur Atiqah Kulah.