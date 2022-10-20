Shot in the arm for Yayasan Sabah College of Technology

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 20): Yayasan Sabah College of Technology (YSCT) received a shot in the arm when Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor announced the approval of a RM6 million annual grant, in addition to the existing funding, for the college’s operations cost.

In addition, he said the State Government will be providing a yearly special scholarship quota from the Sabah Education Fund (TPNS) to 100 YSCT students, besides approving RM500,000 to upgrade the YSCT’s information and communications (ICT) learning facilities.

Hajiji who is also chairman of the Yayasan Sabah Board of Trustees, said a one-off assistance of RM500 would be given as incentive to all officers and personnel of YSCT to be paid in December this year.

The Chief Minister announced this at YSCT’s 25th convocation held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here on Thursday.

With this assistance, Hajiji hoped YSCT will produce graduates with the necessary training and skills to meet workforce demands in the state.

“The State Government will continue to emphasise on the development of human capital, especially among the youths. The Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park (KKIP) which now receives high-impact foreign investments provides job opportunities for graduates with technical skills including from YSCT to work in the manufacturing and industrial sectors,” he said.

Hajiji said since youths are very close to his heart, the State Government under his leadership has approved various assistance and allocations for their benefit.

Among them was the setting up of the TPNS, Higher Learning Institution Registration Cash Assistance (Budi) and Examination Cash Special Assistance (Bakti).

The government was also committed to helping youths through the related ministries in the development of Sabah youth entrepreneurs (Syabas) as well as the Graduate Entrepreneurs Scheme (SUS) and Technical Entrepreneurs Scheme (SUK) for graduates of higher learning institutions under the management of Sedco, he said.

Hajiji said several ministries and agencies among them, the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Department of Human Resource Development had also been entrusted to conduct courses related to technology and skills for youth as the development of human capital and people’s wellbeing is the second thrust of the Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya (SMJ).

“I urge all graduates not to miss the opportunities provided by the government. I also call upon all staff of YSCT to continue working hard in the development of Sabah’s human capital,” he said.

Also present were Special Tasks and Coordination Minister Datuk Arifin Arif, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong, Yayasan Sabah Director and Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd Executive Chairman, Datuk Gulamhaidar Khan Bahadar and YSCT Chief Executive Samin Ongki.