KPDNHEP S’wak to monitor traders for maximum price control compliance for Deepavali

KUCHING (Oct 20): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sarawak will mobilise 176 enforcement officers and 101 price monitoring officers on the ground to monitor prices and ensure compliance with the maximum price control for Deepavali.

KPDNHEP Sarawak director Matthew Dominic Barin, in stating this to the reporters today, said the statewide operation from Oct 20 to 26 will focus on the eight items listed under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP).

“The maximum price scheme will include imported boned mutton, tomatoes, red chillies and coconuts (maximum price at wholesale level only),” he said.

“Also in the list are grated coconut (maximum price at retail level only), shallots (from India), imported large onions and lentils (from Australia).

These measures reflect ongoing efforts to protect consumers from excessive profit-taking activities by unethical traders during the festive season, said Matthew after the ministry’s walkabout at Mydin Vista Petrajaya here today.

He added chicken and chicken eggs have remained as price-controlled items since Oct 12.

Among the items under the maximum chicken and egg price implementation period are live chicken, standard chicken (slaughtered and cleaned with legs, head, liver and gizzard, or any part thereof), super chicken (slaughtered and cleaned without legs, head, liver and gizzard) and Grade A, B and C chicken eggs.

He also urged those with information on errant traders to report to KPDNHEP through email at e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov.my, call centre at 1800-886-800, via smartphone app Ez ADU, WhatsApp message to 019- 2794317, or by calling the state’s Enforcement Command Centre at 082-466052.