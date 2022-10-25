Eight teenagers in Kelantan charged with raping 14-year-old girl

BACHOK (Oct 25): Eight teenage boys were charged in the Magistrate’s Court here and in the Kota Bharu Sessions Court today with raping a Form Two girl in Tawang here in August and September this year.

Six of them, all aged 15, pleaded guilty when the charge was read out to them before Bachok Magistrate Mohd Fauzan Mohd Suhairi.

The boys were charged with two to three counts each of raping the girl, aged 14, in a room at a restaurant in Jelawat here between 12.30am and 2.30am between last August and September.

The charge, framed under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and also whipping, if found guilty.

They were allowed bail of RM2,000 each on each count and the court set Dec 13 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Hakimie Ab Hadi prosecuted, while the six boys were represented by lawyer Norizaidah Abdul Salam, from the National Legal Aid Foundation.

On the other two boys, both aged 18, they pleaded not guilty to the charge before Sessions Court judge Mohd Zul Zakiqudin Zulkifli.

They were charged with raping the same girl, at the same place and date.

Judge Mohd Zul allowed one of them bail of RM10,000 with one surety, while the other accused was not allowed bail.

The court set Nov 23 for mention. – Bernama