Review, suspend Sabah electoral roll – Anak Negeri

RANAU (Oct 25): Parti Kerjasama Anak Negeri (Anak Negeri) has welcomed the call by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Hj Noor for the Election Commission (EC) to explain the 54 per cent increase of new voters in the 2022 Sabah electoral roll.

Its president, Datuk Henrynus Amin, has described the huge increase of the number of voters in the 2022 Sabah electoral roll as a total shock, highly suspicious, abnormal and even scandalous.

Henrynus urged the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to call for an immediate review and suspension of the Sabah electoral roll pending an investigation and satisfactory explanation by the Election Commission.

He said GRS is on the right track when calling for the EC to explain the apparent anomaly in the electoral roll and expect the GRS government to take a strong stand on the matter.

He said Anak Negeri is very supportive and confident of Hajiji’s stand, commitment and leadership on the matter, as he was the senior Sabah Umno leader in 2012 who supported the establishment of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on illegal immigrants and fraudulent ICs during a meeting chaired by Tan Sri Joseph P Kitingan, then chairman of the Sabah BN committee on citizenship.

“I was there during the Sabah BN meeting then as Secretary General of PBS watching the tectonic shift of Umno stand in support of the formation of the RCI on illegal immigrants and fraudulent ICs,” he said.

Henrynus said Hajiji’s strong and open support might have emboldened other Barisan Nasional (BN) component political parties during the Sabah BN meeting to openly support the proposal which paved the way for then Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Musa Aman, then chairman of Sabah Umno liaison Committee to agree, and later the then Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Najib Razak, to implement the formation of the RCI on illegal immigrants and fraudulent ICs.

While the outcome of the RCI on illegal immigrants and fraudulent ICs might have provided sufficient proof of the mass issuance of ICs using fraudulent citizenship documents, the then Federal Government failed to act on the said RCI report.

However, he said the recently unveiled Sabah electoral roll which saw the abnormally high number of Sabah voters up to 54 per cent, and in particular 72 per cent in Sepanggar, may provide the justification for GRS to demand for an immediate suspension of the electoral roll and the verification of all ICs used in the voter registration.

Henrynus said all ICs used in the registration of new voters between 2018 and 2022 should be thoroughly investigated, scrutinized and verified to ensure they are genuine and legally obtained.