Cash still accepted at MoH facilities in Sarawak, Health director confirms

KUCHING (Oct 31): The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and other Ministry of Health (MoH) facilities in Sarawak are still accepting cash payments, said State Health director Dr Ooi Choo Huck.

In a statement today, he said while the government is encouraging cashless payments either via debit card, credit card, or e-wallets starting Oct 1 in line with the government’s efforts towards creating a digital society, clients in Sarawak can still pay with cash.

“Clients are still allowed to make payments with cash if they are unable to use any cashless method or have no bank account,” he confirmed.

Dr Ooi was responding to viral posts on social media claiming SGH only accepted non-cash payments (debit or credit card).

In July, Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian had assured that cash payments would continue to be accepted in government clinics and hospitals in Sarawak.

He said then Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had promised Sarawak would be exempt when MoH facilities nationwide go cashless from Oct 1.

“YB KJ had reassured in view of the ongoing implementation of internet coverage of rural Sarawak, as well as some elderly (who) are still unable to cope with digital gadgets, traditional cash will continue to be accepted in JKNS (Sarawak State Health Department) clinics and hospitals in Sarawak.

“Thanks for the understanding and partnership in continuing to enable health in Sarawak (to be) accessible and affordable,” Dr Sim had written on his Facebook page then.

In a circular dated June 21, MoH secretary-general Datuk Harjeet Singh said all health facilities under the ministry would only accept cashless payments either via debit card, credit card, or e-wallet transactions from October.

He said going cashless would reduce the risk of leakage of public funds, improve efficiency of revenue management at the counter, cut operational costs and work processes, and lower the risk of Covid-19 transmission at payment counters.