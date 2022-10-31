Family members, friends come together in memorial service for late Masing

KUCHING (Oct 31): Some 100 close family members, relatives and friends from near and far came together to attend a memorial service commemorating the first anniversary of the demise of the late Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing.

According to a press statement, the memorial service for the former Deputy Chief Minister was held at Nirvana Memorial Park in Siniawan.

Masing’s widow Puan Sri Dato Corinne Masing and daughters Karen and Emma expressed their thanks to all who were present.

The late Masing was the founder and president of Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) who had made significant contributions and developments to the people of Sarawak, especially the Dayaks.

Close family members, relatives, colleagues and friends expressed his demise was a great loss to the state and nation.

His legacy and contributions in the political arena continues to live and is further strengthened by Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, the current president of PRS and PRS Supreme Council comrades who were also present at the service.