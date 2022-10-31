Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases drop to 389 in Epid Week 43

KUCHING (Oct 31): Sarawak’s Covid-19 cases dropped to 389 in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 43, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

It said this was a decrease of 54 cases compared to the 443 cases reported in the previous week.

SDMC said in its weekly Covid-19 report that there were no casualties from the coronavirus in Epid Week 43.

To date, Sarawak’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stands at 317,376.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching was the sole district to report triple-digit cases with 171.

“This is followed by Miri with 50 cases, Sibu (49), Bintulu (26), Serian (14), Samarahan (13), and Bau (11),” it said.

There were also 22 districts which had reported single-digit cases namely Sarikei (8), Kapit (7), Mukah (6), Sri Aman (5), Simunjan (3), Lundu (2), Song (2), Kanowit (2), Beluru (2), Meradong (2), Betong (2), Pusa (2), Tatau (2), Limbang (2), and one each in Matu, Telang Usan, Saratok, Selangau, Marudi, Tanjung Manis, and Bukit Mabong.