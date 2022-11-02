GPS to announce GE15 candidates tomorrow

KUCHING (Nov 2): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is set to name its candidates for the 15th general election (GE15) tomorrow morning.

This was confirmed by a media invitation sent out from the office of the Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg today.

According to the invitation, the announcement of the candidates will take place at the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) headquarters in Jalan Bako here.

Also to be held concurrently will be the presentation of authorisation letters to the candidates.

GPS will contest in all the 31 parliamentary seats in Sarawak.

GE15 will also mark GPS’ debut in a parliamentary election since the component parties broke away from Barisan Nasional in 2018.

Based on recent statements by GPS leaders including Abang Johari, some incumbents will be dropped and replaced by new faces.

Abang Johari had also recently said that some of the current assemblymen will be fielded as candidates in this election.