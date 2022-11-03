387 Filipinos deported from Sandakan

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): The State Immigration Department continues the deportation of illegal immigrants with 387 Filipinos sent back to their country on Nov 2.

Its director, Sharifah Sitti Saleha Habib Yussof, in a statement said the 387 illegal immigrants were transferred from the Immigration Deportation Centre in Tawau to Sandakan port where they were deported to Zamboanga City in the Philippines.

Sharifah said the 372 men, 14 women and a boy, below the age of 12, were detained by the Sabah Immigration Department for violating immigration offenses under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Immigration Regulations 1963.

She said such operation will be carried out from time to time and reminded those who intended to work in the country to obtain the proper documents.