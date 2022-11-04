Para Sukma: Sarawak powerlifters stage superb finish in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 4): Sarawak’s powerlifting squad ended their campaign at Para Sukma XX MSN in style at Pusat Kecemerlangan Paralimpik Kampung Pandan today, having netted two gold medals and one silver.

Bryan Junency Gustin, the younger brother of Olympic champion Bonnie Bunyau and son of Sarawak powerlifting legend Gusting Jenang, won the Men’s 80kg category, while Nicodemus Manggoi Moses excelled in the Men’s 88kg category.

The silver medal was contributed by Hermandy Rosidi, who competed in the Men’s Below 72kg category.

Moreover, Bryan also created a new meet record with his best lift of 180kg, made in the third attempt. The first two lifts, at 170kg and 175kg, were successful, but he failed to go past 185kg in the fourth.

For the Men’s 80kg category, Chee Der Min of Perak earned his silver medal based on his whole best lift of 130kg, while Kedah’s Muhammad Hafiz Ezman Ismail settled for the bronze after only managing 80kg for his best lift.

In his category, Nicodemus sailed past the first two attempts, at 181kg and 190kg, but failed in the next try at 200kg.

Selangor’s lifter Mohd Nazarisa’arizal Mat Saad and Negeri Sembilan’s Abdul Hamid Mohd Zain bagged the respective silver and bronze medals, after registering respective best lifts of 80kg and 77kg.

In the Men’s Below 72kg category, Hermandy did a best lift of 95kg in his pet event, but it was below the 117kg weight managed by the gold medallist Muhamad Salqi Mohd Shikri from Perlis.

The bronze medallist was Abdul Khamis Laharuso of Sabah, with best lift of 85kg.

Sarawak team manager Rusmalina Mat Darus was simply delighted to see her charges ending their campaign superbly.

“Well done and congratulations to the athletes who won the medals today and yesterday. Their efforts and hard work have finally been rewarded with these medals,” she said.

For the record, the state powerlifting squad hauled a total of four gold medals, two silver and one bronze from the event.