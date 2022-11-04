Special ‘miring’ ceremony for GPS Betong candidate in his longhouse

BETONG (Nov 4): A special ‘miring’ ceremony was held today for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate for Betong parliamentary seat, 59-year-old Dr Richard Rapu.

Dr Richard is taking over from Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat to defend the Betong seat for GPS.

The ‘miring’ ceremony was held at Dr Richards’s longhouse in Danau here, and was attended by former deputy chief minister Tan Sri Alfred Jabu, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, former Betong member of parliament Datuk Robert Lawson Chuat, Layar assemblyman Datuk Gerald Rentap and his mother Tan Sri Empiang Jabu.

The ‘miring’ led by Temenggong Richard Mulok and other community leaders was held to request the gods to bless Dr Richard and help him win Betong seat in this coming 15th General Election (GE15).

Jabu, who is the former Layar assemblyman, hoped the status quo would remain in the coming GE15, given that the Betong parliamentary constituency is known to have the most number of staunch supporters of the ruling government for the past 40 years.

He described Dr Richard, a veterinarian by training, as among the new crop of leaders being groomed.

“Let us all go out in full force to support him.

“In the next two weeks after the nomination, let us all work very hard and be united to ensure he wins with a strong majority.

“Then in the coming five years, he will be able to give us his service as a representative of the GPS government,” he said.

On GPS, Jabu described it as currently the strongest, united and relevant political platform for all Sarawakians, and could be made stronger if most if not all of its candidates win the election.

“It would be in Sarawakians’ interest if they support all its 31 candidates in the coming election.

“It is our duty to re-strengthen GPS,” he said.

Jabu disclosed that Layar, Bukit Saban and Saribas state constituencies had each been allocated a development budget of RM200 million under the newly formed Betong Division Development Agency (BDDA).

Thus, he said, a win for Dr Richard would mean all development projects and programmes could proceed smoothly.

He said this is because Dr Richard would have other leaders like Uggah, Rentap and Saribas assemblyman Mohd Razi Sitam to guide and work with him.

On Thursday night, a similar ceremony for Dr Richard was held at Jabu’s longhouse in Gensurai near here.