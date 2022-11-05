Contesting Santubong in GE15 a full circle moment for Nancy Shukri

KUCHING (Nov 5): GPS candidate Dato Sri Nancy Shukri is looking forward to contesting in Santubong in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The three-term representative for Batang Sadong since the 2008 General Election said being a candidate for the Santubong seat this time around was like a homecoming call.

“God willing, competing in this area for this election gives me the opportunity to serve in my own village.

“I am actually from the Santubong parliamentary constituency and I live in Kampung Panglima Seman Lama, which is located in this area. In fact, I am still a voter from this village,” she told reporters when met after the announcement of the nomination process for the seat at Mara Skills Institute here today.

However, Nancy also admitted her candidacy this time was quite challenging.

“I am ready to take on this challenge because Santubong is a sub-urban (area) compared to Batang Sadong, a rural area. The culture and demography are quite different.

“It is also a big challenge because this will be my first time to gain new voters. But I believe with the excellent performance from our former MP (Wan Junaidi) and support from the three state assemblymen in this area will definitely give GPS more advantage,” she said.

Nancy added this was the right time for her to contribute to her hometown since she holds the portfolio of Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister.

“I think this is the right time for me to serve my hometown because Santubong is one of the seven tourism belts in Sarawak, which lies from Damai to Tanjung Datu,” she said.

She also expressed her appreciation to Wan Junaidi for his contributions.

“He has made a lot of contributions, not only in the Santubong area but also to the country when he was a minister in the federal cabinet.

“The achievements he has left behind are too high for me, but I will try my best to carry out my duty,” she said.