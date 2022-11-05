GE15: Five-way fight for Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 5): Incumbent Chan Foong Hin (PH-DAP) is facing a a five-cornered fight for the Kota Kinabalu parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

Chan is facing Amanda Yeo Yan Yin of Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan), Datuk Seri Winston Liaw Kit Siong of Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Malaysia (PKDM), Yee Tsai Yiew of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) component party, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), and independent candidate Marcell Jude Joseph.

Chan is seeking a second term as Kota Kinabalu Member of Parliament while also defending the seat which DAP have won in the past three general elections.

MORE TO COME