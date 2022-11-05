In Sri Aman, Masir contests as Ind in four-cornered fight

SIMANGGANG (Nov 5): Datuk Masir Kujat is aiming to represent Sri Aman for a fourth term as an independent candidate in the 15th general election.

He will face four contenders Parti Rakyat Sarawak’s (PRS) Dato Sri Doris Sophia Brodie who is contesting on the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) ticket, Wilson Entabang (Parti Sarawak Bersatu) and Pakatan Harapan candidate, Tay Wei Wei who is from Parti Keadilan Rakyat.

Masir had previously won the seat on the Barisan Nasional (BN) ticket when he was a member of PRS. He quit PRS in March 2019 to join PSB but in March this year he also exited the local opposition party.

MORE TO COME