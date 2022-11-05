Incumbent Ronald to defend Beluran seat as Perikatan candidate in five-cornered fight

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 5): Incumbent Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee will be contesting the Beluran parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15) despite being dropped from the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-Barisan Nasional candidate list.

Ronald, who was Beluran’s MP for five terms, will be contesting as a Perikatan Nasional candidate.

He will be challenged by Benedict Asmat (BN-Umno), Rowiena Rasid (Warisan), Hausing Samsudin @Sudin (Pejuang) and Felix Joseph Saang (PH-UPKO).

In the 14GE, Dr Ronald won the seat under Umno ticket with a 7,115 majority.