GE15: PSB Miri candidate to bring voices of Sarawakians into parliament if elected

MIRI (Nov 6): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Miri candidate Datuk Lawrence Lai is calling on voters in the parliamentary constituency to give him a chance to be elected in the 15th general election (GE15) so that he can bring the voices of Sarawakians into parliament.

“My main message to voters is to give me the opportunity to bring their voices to be heard in parliament.

“Please help us restore Sarawak rights as stipulated in MA63 (Malaysia Agreement 1963), because obviously that has not been done. We are still not given back our position as an ‘equal partner’,” he told reporters at a press conference today after launching the PSB Miri election campaign, ‘war truck’, as well as its operation room at Boulevard Commercial Center.

He said everyone should not be quick in saying Sarawak is a king maker as almost every decision made by the state will require approval from the federal government.

“Every decision made here (Sarawak) including financial, funding, education, and import and export, all requires approval from the federal, meaning that Sarawak still does not have the power as an equal partner,” he said.

Elaborating on his chances of winning, Lai said that his strength comes from the people’s support and he wants voters to know that he is contesting because he wants Sarawak to get what it truly deserves.

“Members of Parliament are the lawmakers, so they must use their position to make sure all laws passed in parliament are just and fair to everyone including to the people of Sarawak.

“If they are not playing this role in parliament, then they are not doing their job in ensuring the people in their parliamentary area are taken care of or their best interest included in all decisions made,” he said.

Earlier, Lai and his team had a walkabout in the town area to campaign and reach out to voters. During the walkabout, he said they received many complaints from small-time traders.

“I received a lot of complaints from them, and I promise if given the chance to win Miri seat, I will help them resolve their problems,” he said.

When asked about the complaints received, he said that they will be disclosed in the next press conference to be held in the next few days, after meeting with more members of the public.

Earlier in the morning, Lai and his team had a walkabout at local wet markets, Tamu Khas, Tamu Kedayan, Tamu Muhibbah and Centerpoint Commercial Center here to distribute PSB’s manifesto to traders and members of the public there.

“Some were very happy to see me as they have not seen me after I left the Mayor’s post,” he said, adding that he was overwhelmed with the response received from members of the public.

Lai was the second Mayor of Miri from 2009 until 2016. He resigned from Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) on August 31, 2021 and joined PSB in January this year where he was appointed PSB Vice President 1 and PSB Piasau branch chairman.