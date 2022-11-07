GE15: Sarawak police give 59 ‘ceramah’, rallies green light

KUCHING (Nov 7): The police have so far approved 59 ‘ceramah’ or rallies in Sarawak during the 15th general election campaign period.

State police media spokesman for GE15, Supt Douglas Nyeging urged all political parties and supporters not to raise any sensitive issues during the campaign period, which ends at 11.59pm on Nov 18, the eve of polling.

“Please adhere to proper campaigning and abide by the existing laws,” he said in a press statement.

He also urged all quarters involved in the election to refer any problems that may arise directly to the nearest police station.

Douglas said that there has been no untowards incidents in the state since nomination day last Saturday.