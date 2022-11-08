Dark clouds foil lunar eclipse watch in Kuching

KUCHING (Nov 8): Dark clouds and drizzling weather did not dampen the spirit of eager viewers of the total lunar eclipse in Kuching, a survey by The Borneo Post found some Kuchingnites waiting for a glimpse of it at Kuching Waterfront here.

According to the Malaysian Space Agency (Mysa) in a post on their Facebook page, the phenomenon can be seen in Asia, Australia, North America, South America as well as parts of northern and eastern Europe.

The total eclipse of the moon is said to occur when the moon disk passes through the Earth’s umbra shadow axis located at the centre of the Earth’s shadow.

The reddish hue said to paint the moon at this time is a result of it being completely covered by Earth’s shadow.

This phenomenon would be the last one this year, as the next total lunar eclipse does not occur until 2025.