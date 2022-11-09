Boat carrying subsidied items detained in Tawau

TAWAU (Nov 9): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a cargo boat carrying subsidied items, including cosmetics, in Tawau waters.

Tawau MMEA director Captain Shahrizan Raman said MMEA patrol boats spotted the boat heading towards Pulau Sebatik and intercepted it around 3.40pm on Nov 7.

“Inspection on the cargo found 1,776 kilograms of sugar, 867 kg of packet cooking oil, 375 liters of petrol, six LPG gas cylinders and cosmetic products.

“The cargo boat was operated by a 45-year-old local captain and his 35-year-old Indonesian crewman.

“Further inspection revealed the captain did not have any document that allowed him to carry or transport these items and MMEA believed the items were to be smuggled to a neighbouring country,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

The suspects and the seized items were taken to the Tawau MMEA jetty for investigation under the Control of Supply Act 1961 and the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984, said Shahrizan.