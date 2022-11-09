Prices of petrol, diesel remain unchanged

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 9): The retail prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol and diesel will remain unchanged for the week from November 10 to November 16.

The Finance Ministry (MOF), in a statement today, said the retail price of RON97, RON95 and diesel would remain at RM3.95, RM2.05 and RM2.15 per litre, respectively.

To protect consumers from the global oil price increase, the government will maintain the ceiling price of RON95 at RM2.05 per litre and diesel at RM2.15 per litre, even though the market price for both products has increased beyond the current ceiling price, it said.

The prices were set based on the weekly retail prices of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula.

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” the statement read. – Bernama