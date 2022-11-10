Armed with law, mayoral experiences, PSB Miri candidate confident facing GE15

MIRI (Nov 10): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate Datuk Lawrence Lai is confident that with his experience as former mayor and senior lawyer, as well as in advocating for the rights of Sarawak and development of Miri parliamentary, it will make him deserving of people’s votes in the 15th general election (GE15).

The PSB vice-president is also best known as the former Miri mayor, serving over seven and half years.

“During the time as mayor, I have had the chance to deal with the federal and state government departments. To be honest, these agencies are not the easiest people to deal with. It takes someone with ‘heavy weight’ capabilities to advocate for the people.

“In fact, voters must understand that a Member of Parliament is a lawmaker/policymaker, thus our people (Sarawakians) need someone to stand up against them and hold firm before those people in Peninsula Malaysia,” he told The Borneo Post.

Lai, who has been practising law for nearly 40 years, described himself as a fighter in court, doing litigation work, as well as best known as the former Miri mayor who had served over seven and a half years.

“My job as litigator is to argue with opposite counsel and the judge and when necessary, in order to push ahead my point, I would argue back.

“Yet, voting a lawyer into the parliament isn’t enough, one with litigating and advocacy skills is much needed to confront the wrong and defend what’s right,” said Lai.

He recalled several issues happening in the early days of his career when he was the chairman of Sarawak Bar Association Miri branch, when the Legal Profession Act 1976 tried to merge the legal services sector in Peninsula Malaysia, Sarawak and Sabah.

Lai was among those who fiercely opposed the proposal and successfully defeated it.

“I may not be the best lawyer, but when it comes to protecting our (Sarawakian) rights, I can call myself a fighter,” he said.

He further questioned Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) manifesto where none of the points had mentioned Sarawak rights, defending resources or even the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), when there is no point in voting for an outside political party such as PH’s PKR or DAP.

“PH coalition comprises political parties which all are in Peninsula Malaysia, instead of Sarawak.

“I think this is the time for local based political parties to go to Putrajaya and demand the restoration of our rights,” said Lai.