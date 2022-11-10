Swinburne graduate undergoing cancer treatment gets special private ceremony

KUCHING (Nov11): Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus held a private convocation ceremony yesterday for Bachelor of Business (International Business) graduate Ingrid Sarah Danald, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

As she was unable to join her cohorts for their graduation ceremony, the university made special arrangements for Ingrid to graduate at home surrounded by her family.

“We are glad to organise this ceremony for Ingrid as she was unable to join our Graduation Ceremony on November 2 due to unforeseen circumstances,” said pro-vice chancellor and CEO Prof Lau Hieng Ho, who presided over the ceremony.

“For us, it is always a pleasure to be able to celebrate our students’ achievements together with family and friends. It is indeed a wonderful opportunity for all present to witness this occasion.”

Lau added Swinburne hoped Ingrid would continue her postgraduate studies with the university and wished her the very best.

Speaking to The Borneo Post, Ingrid, 23, was ecstatic as she had looked forward to the moment for the past four years.

“Graduating is like a rite of passage for every student, where you’ll always doubt yourself and then comes the impostor syndrome on whether you’ll pass a unit or you’ll actually graduate,” she reflected.

The youngest child of Anglican Bishop of Sarawak and Brunei Datuk Danald Jute and Datin Julita Jack Sungul began her first cycle of chemotherapy last month.

“When I was first diagnosed with cancer, I felt apathetic. I felt nothing.

“Usually when you find out have you have cancer it’s a bit of shellshock. It was quite normal, weird but I guess it didn’t hit me just yet.

“But every day like graduating now, having this type of special ceremony now, like oh I have cancer and this is why this is happening,” she said.

Following her diagnosis, Ingrid said her life has changed drastically.

“I can’t go out as normal, and I used to go to the beach every month, and now I can’t do that. I can’t laugh as loudly as I want to.

“I love steam showers but I can’t do that because my membrane will burst or my nerves will bleed out but I do the little things,” she said.

Ingrid also expressed her gratitude to her family for their support and love, which has given her the strength to soldier on.

She pointed out that it is vital to seek help and support.

“It’s okay to be scared. It’s okay to be sad. It’s okay to cry. It’s okay to accept the support. I know it seems overwhelming, but it is overwhelming and it’s okay to not be okay too.

“So just write, whatever feeling that you have and don’t fight them. Live in the moment as well. You are doing fine,” she added.

Ingrid hopes to pursue her Master of Business Administration (International).