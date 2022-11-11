Julaihi: Sarawak hopes to achieve full communication coverage by 2030

KUCHING (Nov 11): Sarawak hopes to achieve full communication coverage by 2030 in line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030, said Minister of Utilities and Telecommunications Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He said, apart from efforts made by the federal government through its Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and Digital National Bhd (DNB), Sarawak has Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) and Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation Berhad (SDEC) that focus on how to expand connectivity coverage especially in the rural areas.

“This is the main goal that SDEC and SMA are established by the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government.

“If we look at the responsibility under the federal government, Sarawak’s intervention is through creating SDEC and SMA to speed up the connectivity process in rural areas because Sarawak is almost the same size as the Peninsula.

“We are taking the right steps (in developing full internet coverage by 2030), but you must understand that Sarawak’s size is big in terms of its topography and its rugged terrain which is very challenging, so it takes time for us to do it.

“As of now, we are in the process of doing everything possible to get Sarawak fully connected, especially in the rural areas. I have seen efforts are being made, for example towers equipped with telecommunications equipment using Mocan technology, so that existing service providers can use the facility, we are moving in the right direction,” he said when speaking at the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and Tripartite Agreement between SDEC and strategic partners at a hotel here yesterday.

The signing of the MoU with four industry players and the tripartite agreement was witnessed by Julaihi and SDEC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani.

The first MoU, between SDEC and Sarawak Energy Berhad (SEB), marks a collaboration as key players in supporting sustainability and Sarawak’s digital economy which allows each other to leverage on infrastructures not limited to dark fibre, lambda, bandwidth, tower, and poles as part of an effort to accelerate Sarawak’s digitalisation.

During the ceremony, SDEC was represented by its chief executive officer Sudarnoto Osman while SEB was represented by its group chief operating officer James Ung.

The second MoU was with Centre for Technology Excellence Sarawak (Centexs), represented by their chief executive officer, Syeed Mohd Hussien Wan Abdul Rahman.

Under the MoU, SDEC and Centexs aim to establish and manage the SDEC-Centexs 5G Smart City Testbed in Centexs through 4G/5G network as well as to build a functional telecommunication hub site and first mini data centre park in Sarawak.

The third MoU was with People Psyence Sdn Bhd, represented by its managing director Evelyn Chue, which recognises the cooperation in the areas of digital talent acquisition, matching and management via solutions.

The last MoU was with Ecotane Sdn Bhd represented by its managing director Datuk Bolhassan Di, which acknowledges the end-to-end solution for Plug & Farm Vertical Hydroponic Farm & IoT Smart Indoor Agriculture.

The ceremony also marked a tripartite exchange agreement between SDEC, Cextexs and Netafim (Thailand) Co. Ltd with the aim to develop precision and disciplined agriculture learning platform for technology exploration and talent development in Sarawak.

“We are both aware that this MoU signifies a bond of cooperation between the GPS government represented by agencies under GPS and private parties in an effort to improve connectivity throughout Sarawak.

“This cooperation will help us to facilitate our journey to 2030 where our desire and objective is to make Sarawak a high-income region,” he said.

Meanwhile, Morshidi in his speech said the MoU will accelerate Sarawak in achieving its target in digitalising its economy by expediting the development of telecommunications in Sarawak especially in rural areas, further advancing the state’s economic growth with each party collaborating together to leverage on each other’s infrastructures not limited to dark fibre, lambda, bandwidth, tower and poles to accelerate Sarawak’s economy and digitalisation.

“On top of that, sharing of these infrastructures will contribute to lower cost of deployment in our state’s aspiration to be a smart and progressing nation by 2030,” he said.