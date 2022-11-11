M’sia football legend Safee Sali to join esports event at #KeluargaMalaysia carnival

KUCHING (Nov 11): Southeast Asia’s best striker and the country’s football legend Safee Sali will be attending the #KeluargaMalaysia: Anak Muda Gegor Bera Carnival schedule to take place tomorrow at the Bera Convention Hall.

The 38-year-old said that he will be joining the MY Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) Season 10 champion Team Haq Esports Club in the eGames Relaxation event.

Safee, who has been an ambassador for Team Haq Esports Club since March last year, said he was very excited to be able to participate in the programme which will also be attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“I am happy to be given the opportunity to participate in an event with the country’s highest leadership and other Malaysian families in Bera, tomorrow.

“Besides being able to get closer to esports fans, at the same time we can all fuel the spirit of the Malaysian Family,” he said.

The arrival of the KL City FC striker to Bera is also to give his support to the growing esports industry in Malaysia.

Safee had previously expressed his desire to establish his own esports team if he had the opportunity since the sports industry is currently creating an extraordinary phenomenon.

He said the youth in particular are quite interested in esports video games and it is a positive development especially when this industry promises a decent return.

Safee, born in Kajang, Selangor, is known as Malaysia’s best striker during his generation and has also been compared to the late legend Mokhtar Dahari.

Malaysia’s football king Datuk Abdul Gahni Minhat also considers Safee as the best striker in Malaysia, in addition to playing professionally outside Malaysia.

Safee also set a record as the first Malaysian player to play in two AFC Cup finals.

He also became the first Malaysian footballer to play in the Indonesian Super League with Pelita Raya Jaya.

Apart from Safee and Team Haq, well-known rock singer Datuk Amy Search and young star Anna Jobling will rock the Gegor Bera Youth Concert which will take place at Dataran Kerayong, Bera, at 8.30pm.

Also sharing the stage are some of the country’s famous singers and artists such as Hael Husaini, Nizam Laksamana, Fazli Zainal, Santesh, and Lock Up.

The carnival to be officiated by Ismail Sabri is held to unearth the talent of the youth in esports, which has now emerged as a sports career at the international level.

Through the Relaxing eGames event organised by Miat Quadra Esport Club, a total of 190 participants from 38 teams will compete, including involving young people from all over Bera and the surrounding area.

The carnival, organised in collaboration with the Social Security Organization (Socso) and the Human Development Corporation Berhad (HRDCorp), among other things, also involved the offer of 2,000 jobs through the JaminKerja event.