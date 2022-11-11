PSB Lai says to table Referendum Act in Parliament if he wins GE15

MIRI (Nov 11): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) candidate for Miri seat Datuk Lawrence Lai has pledged that he will table the Referendum Act as Private Member’s Bill in Parliament if he gets elected in the 15th general election (GE15).

The PSB vice-president said with his litigating skills, if he gets the people’s mandate and represents the people, the Referendum Act would be one of his first agendas.

“The Act is to restore and claim Sarawak’s autonomy, resources and the interest of all Sarawakians. With this, whether the people of Sarawak want to stay or leave Malaysia, (the decision) will be voted by Sarawakians through legal, constitutional procedure and peacefully.

“It will be the most critical and effective legal procedure for restoring Sarawak’s rights and it fully complies with the election manifesto of PSB which is ‘Restore Sarawak’,” he told a press conference here today.

His pledge resonates with the announcement made by PSB president and Sibu candidate Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh and PBK’s secretary general and Lanang candidate Priscilla Lau on Thursday (Nov 10) that if their candidates were selected into parliament, they would introduce the ‘Referendum Act’ as a Private Member’s Bill.

Lai also expressed deep disappointment over remarks made by opponent parties (GPS-SUPP) and PH-DAP for belittling PSB and asked it to pull out of the election.

“I do not see it as the right move, because they are just trying to insult the intelligence of Miri voters with the remark, against PSB and other local political parties, who are fighting for the rights of Sarawak.

“For me to contest under PSB ticket, I am representing not just PSB, but also Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), PBDS (Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak), S4S (Sarawak for Sarawakian) and all those who truly loves Sarawak and the people.

“They (opponent parties) should let them (voters) decide on polling day, whom they want,” said Lai.

Lai also dared PH Sarawak and GPS-SUPP to table the Act, to show how much they love and care for Sarawak.