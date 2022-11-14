Multi-pronged communication approach key to wooing young voters, says academician

MIRI (Nov 14): Election candidates need a ‘multi-pronged’ approach in wooing voters and, especially pertaining to Undi18, they also need to be aware of ‘robust online political chatter’ among young voters.

Assistant Professor of Communication Studies at the Northern State University, South Dakota in the US, Dr Nuurrianti Jalli says as far as the 15th general election (GE15) is concerned, effective communication requires a strong presence both on social and mainstream media, and also on the ground.

“Ideally, the campaign must be ‘multi-pronged’. Presence on social media must be active should a candidate want to attract the young voters. Still, the campaign on the ground must be run as well such as the use of banners, and conducting talks and visits to contested areas where the candidate is representing,” she said.

Zooming in on Sarawak, Nuurrianti highlighted the importance of using both ‘online and offline platforms’ in campaigning.

“We still have many old people and those who do not use social media, but at the same time, social media is needed to reach out to the new young voters.”

She also observed a noticeable spike in interactions and discussions among the younger generation over the subject of local politics in GE15.

“This is a crucial factor that all election candidates must take notice of and respond to.

“If you look at the comments section on social media such as Facebook and TikTok, many young people speak and give opinions about politics. It can be seen here that social media is the main source for the young generation to get information about the election candidates.

“Candidates without any strong social media presence would be ‘aliens’ to the younger generation, who may simply vote blindly or based on party only.”

Nuurrianti opined that to be effective on social media, the election candidates would need to identify their target audience.

“Identify them first: are they the young people who are now moving to platforms like TikTok; are they the ‘millennials’ who are using Twitter; or are they from the older generation who are using Facebook?”

Nonetheless, Nuurrianti regarded the traditional media such as newspapers, radio and television as ‘still relevant’, adding that they remained very effective means for the candidates to reach out to the voters.

Moreover, she said based on her observation of those living in the countryside, the usage of social media such as WhatsApp, was still extensive in terms of sharing information.

The academician also suggested GE15 candidates to reach out to the voters who are currently abroad for work and are likely to vote via post.

“The overseas voters rely a lot on social media to know more about the candidates, in addition to stories from friends or acquaintances in their homeland.

“If there’s a strong online presence mixed with good relationship with the voters in the areas where they (candidates) are contesting, this is what we call effective communication,” she said, also pointing out to all candidates who would be elected this Nov 19 that they must practise the principle of ‘leadership is relationship’ in serving their constituents.