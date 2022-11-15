Abg Jo: GPS still unaffiliated with Peninsula-based parties

KUCHING (Nov 15): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) coalition still has no connection with any political parties in Peninsula Malaysia, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said this is because GPS must defend and protect Sarawak’s position in Malaysia, which he believes can only be done through one strong coalition in the state.

“We have no connection with any party in Peninsula Malaysia. Why? It’s because we want to protect our position.

“Yesterday in Selangau, I told the (caretaker) prime minister (Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob) if he wins this election to make sure he looks after Sarawak because GPS is Sarawak first.

“If not us, who else will look after Sarawak? Only Sarawakians can look after Sarawak,” he said at the launch of the SJK Chung Hua Siburan Sports Complex near here today.

Abang Johari added he believed voters in Sarawak are all mature and know which party can deliver and which party to support.

He said GPS has fielded candidates to contest in all 31 parliament constituencies and they wanted to make a clean sweep of them.

“When we contest in all seats, we will surely want to win all of them including Puncak Borneo, Mas Gading and Serian – which is coincidentally the voice of the Bidayuhs.

“Therefore, Sarawakians of all races, please vote for GPS candidates. Let us send our strongest team from GPS to Parliament to continue fighting for our rights,” he said.