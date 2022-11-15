GE15: Over 12,000 army personnel, spouses cast early votes in Sarawak

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 15): A total of 12,256 army personnel and their spouses cast their early votes for the 15th general election (GE15) at 16 voting centres across Sarawak today.

Eastern Field Command Commander Lt-Gen Datuk Mardzuki Muhammad said these voting centres involved 10 parliamentary constituencies in the state.

“For the personnel currently being stationed along the borders, they have done their postal votes. Those who come here to cast the early votes are mainly the ones stationed at the camps.

“Those already registered here in Sarawak, but have been transferred outside Sarawak such as in Peninsular Malaysia, we’ve brought them back to the state so that they can cast their early votes,” he told reporters when met at the Muara Tuang army camp here today, where he and his wife Datin Sdafra’ Ahmad had cast their early votes earlier.

The early voting involving army personnel and their spouses at the camp opened at 8am this morning.

This time, however, in accordance with Election Commission’s (EC) latest directive, they must leave their mobile phones at a designated area before being allowed to cast votes.

Meanwhile, two early voters expressed their excitement in being able to exercise their democratic rights in Sarawak.

Ranger Hermon Kimbawan from Keningau, Sabah, remarked: “This is the first time I cast my vote in Sarawak, and I feel excited and proud to have fulfilled my obligation.”

Signalman Nur Shuzamie Saarie Saidinah from Alor Gajah, Melaka, said: “Although I’m not from Sarawak, I’m happy to be able to cast my vote here.”