KDM can be the kingmaker, says KK candidate

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 15): Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Malaysia (KDM) can find itself playing a role in the formation of the next federal government.

This is because no one party can form the next federal government and thus will need the assistance from KDM to make up the numbers, said its Kota Kinabalu candidate Datuk Seri Winston Liaw.

Therefore Liaw when campaigning in Kepayan Ridge on Monday, said Sabahans should vote for KDM as that would provide them with the bargaining power on issues like the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“I would like to share why voters need to vote for KDM. It is because at the moment no one party can form the next federal government without coalition with other parties from Sabah and Sarawak.

“KDM can be the kingmaker … We need the rakyat’s support in order to have more negotiation power and KDM will provide the table for negotiation to restore our rights in MA63, even if we win two or three seats,” said Liaw who is also KDM Kota Kinabalu division chief.

At the event, Liaw received membership application forms from 50 individuals wishing to join KDM.