Election Commission: 31 pct voter turnout as of 11am

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 19): Some 31 per cent of the electors in the 15th General Election (GE15) have fulfilled their responsibilities as of 11am today, according to the Election Commission (EC).

Based on Bernama’s survey, the voting process is going smoothly nationwide with the electors observing the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the EC, including not bringing their mobile telephones into the polling station.

The EC and security personnel are also on hand to assist electors at the polling stations with various facilities made available to ensure smooth polling, including wheelchairs used by EC personnel to facilitate the movement of the elderly and the disabled.

The EC also provides ‘shuttle’ service at selected polling centres, especially at places where electors have to park their vehicles far away.

Polling for GE15 officially started at 7.30am in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan, while in Peninsular Malaysia the polling centres were opened at 8am.

Also held simultaneously is polling for the Bugaya state by-election in Sabah which was postponed due to the proclamation of emergency to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The electoral roll being used for GE15 contains a total of 21,173,638 electors, comprising 20,853,681 ordinary voters, 146,737 army personnel and their spouses, 118,794 police personnel, including from the General Operations Forces (PGA, and their spouses and 2,741 absentee electors. — Bernama