Chong: Results of GE15 prove political analysts wrong

KUCHING (Nov 20): The 15th general election results have defied the predictions of political analysts that Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would win 30 out of the 31 seats, said DAP Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen, who successfully defended his Stampin seat yesterday with a majority of 7,158 votes.

Chong garnered a total of 39,310 votes, winning against Lo Khere Chiang (GPS) who got 32,152 votes and Lue Cheng Hing (PSB) who got 2,291 votes.

“I believe we (DAP) have won five out of eight seats contested (in Sarawak). This has defied many political analysts who have predicted in long essays with very detailed analyses and came to the conclusion that GPS will win 30 out of 31 seats.

“The wishes of the people, the power of the people are not something these analysts can sit behind their offices and just write some articles. Regardless how long their words are, it is the power of the people that ultimately plays the deciding factor and the results have totally defied all those political analysts,” he told reporters at the Stampin tallying centre in Padawan Municipal Council after the results were out last night.

Chong noted that the people have not only proven the political analysts wrong, but they have shown that they still want justice and fairness.

“In this election we have seen the sense of justice in everyone’s hearts, their wish to see justice is done. That is one of the strongest factors for this victory.

“They still want a government that can implement good policies and good governance. We believe these will be the key principles and foundation upon which a government should run, otherwise lives of the people will be getting more difficult,” he said.

Chong said while it is still not known whether Pakatan Harapan (PH) will form the federal government, the party candidates who have won or successfully defended their seats will do their best to play their roles as Members of Parliament, including pushing for policies that will make the lives of the people better.

“Should PH become the federal government, I think it will be easier for us to implement all the reforms that are in our agenda.

“If we cannot form the government, we will play the role, to the fullest, as constructive Opposition in the Parliament,” he said.

Chong thanked the voters for returning him in Stampin, while noting that there was overwhelming support this election including from those who have flown back to vote.

He said the increase in votes could be due to Undi18 and automatic voter registration that were implemented before the election.

“That is why there is an increase in votes supporting us,” he added, while also thanking party members who had worked ceaselessly before and during the campaigning period.

Returning Officer Henry Jalin Watt officially announced the results at 10.25pm.