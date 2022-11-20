Nancy Shukri wins handsomely in Santubong with 38,681-vote majority

KUCHING (Nov 20): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has defended the Santubong parliamentary seat handsomely in the 15th general election (GE15) when its candidate Dato Sri Nancy Shukri won with a huge majority over her opponents.

Nancy who had previously represented Batang Sadong for three terms, won with a majority of 38,681 votes after receiving 43,739 votes, ahead of Mohamad Zen Peli of Pakatan Harapan who obtained 5,058 votes and independent candidate Affendi Jeman with 3,012 votes.

Nancy, when met by reporters said GPS especially the state assemblymen (ADUN) for Santubong, Pantai Damai, and Demak Laut have been working hard on the ground which has contributed to her victory.

“As for the plan in the constituency, we will discuss about it as there are some matters that will be continued in the development aspects.

“One of the aspects would be the politics of development. When we talk about the development of infrastructure, there should be an improvement from time to time.

“Therefore, I will be discussing it with my ADUN beforehand to avoid duplication, and we will be getting back to everyone for the news,” she told reporters at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) last night.

As for the campaigning which lasted for 14 days, Nancy said it has been a challenge for the party.

“If we are not getting the majority that we deserved, the campaign wouldn’t be worth it. Therefore, in our tiredness we must make sure that we won with huge majority.

“We have been working very hard so we make sure to get something good out of this,” she added.

She also thanked those who have voted for her during the election yesterday.