Three of 31 women MPs from Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 20): Three of the 31 women members of parliament (MPs) who won in the 15th General Election (GE15) are from Sabah.

They are Warisan’s Isnaraissah Munirah Majilis, PH’s Vivian Wong Shir Yee and Datuk Siti Aminah Aching representing Umno.

Isnaraissah, Vivian and Siti Aminah were among the 127 women candidates from Sabah.

Isnaraissah Munirah won the Kota Belud parliamentary seat with an impressive number of votes – 25,148 from 55,272 voters who turned up during the polling day on Nov 19.

The former engineer obtained 4,582 majority.

Munirah who is also Warisan’s Wirawati chief, won the three-cornered battle against two men, BN’s heavyweight Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan and Madely Modily Bangali from PH.

This is her second term serving in Kota Belud.

The voters of Sandakan also gave the mandate to Vivian for the second time after winning a six-cornered contest against GRS, Warisan and three Independent candidates.

Vivian’s total votes were 16,673 with the highest majority among the three MPs, which is 11,031.

In 2019, Vivian won a landslide victory in the Sandakan by-election under a DAP ticket against PBS’ Datuk Linda Tsen.

Siti Aminah was elected in Beaufort, where she secured 10,570 votes.

She was chosen to stand in Beaufort replacing incumbent Datuk Azizah Dun of Bersatu who was dropped from contesting.

Beaufort is a tradition seat for Umno, and Azizah was not chosen as a candidate following her decision to join Bersatu.

Sadly, Sabah PH chairman Datuk Christina Liew has failed to defend the Tawau parliamentary seat in a six-cornered fight.

Before GE15, Sabah has four women MPs namely Munirah, Vivian, Christina and Azizah.

According to statistic from the Election Commission (EC), Sabah has 833,847 women from the 1,689,387 total voters.

On Saturday’s polling day, 61 per cent cast their votes.