As counting begins, Anyi Ngau takes the lead in Baram

MARUDI (Nov 21): The Election Commission has begun counting ballot boxes for the Baram Parliamentary seat at the Marudi Civic Centre.

Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidate and incumbent Datuk Anyi Ngau is in the lead with 16,857 votes as of 11am.

Challengers Roland Engan of Pakatan Harapan (PH) has received 10,219 votes, while 307 votes have gone to independent candidate Wilfred Entika Rebai .

Of the 197 ballot boxes for Baram parliamentary seat, the EC has thus far received 177.

Of the 177, two were ballot boxes for early voting, while one was for postal votes.

The remaining 20 ballot boxes, including 19 from the 12 polling centre that were unable to carry out voting on Saturday are expected to reach the tallying centre here by this evening, depending on the weather.