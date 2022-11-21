Sng says invited to attend meeting between leaders of BN, PH

KUCHING (Nov 21): Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Datuk Larry Sng said he was invited to today’s meeting between leaders of Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

The Julau MP was cited in a Free Malaysia Today news report as saying it was his duty to study all possibilities on the formation of the next government to determine where to place his support.

He however did not state who extended him the invitation to join the meeting.

“We need political stability urgently. As you saw this morning, the stock market was spooked. So let’s do what is best for the country’s political stability and economic rebuilding,” said Sng, who was formerly Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Sarawak chairman.

Photos of Sng joined by his father Dato Sng Chee Hua at the meeting had gone viral on social media.

The meeting at Seri Pacific Hotel in Kuala Lumpur saw top leaders, including BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and others in attendance.

Earlier, Zahid said there had been no negotiations held with any coalition as yet. He said BN had also asked Istana Negara to extend the 2pm deadline for parties to submit the names of their prime minister candidates.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong has agreed to a postponement to 2pm today.