Devt of Indonesia’s new capital discussed in diplomat’s courtesy call on TYT

KUCHING (Nov 23): The development of Indonesia’s new capital on the island of Borneo was discussed during a courtesy paid by the republic’s ambassador to Malaysia, YM Hermono, on the Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud yesterday.

The meeting highlighted the soon-to-be-established city of Nusantara in East Kalimantan as a platform that would further improve good bilateral relations between Indonesia and Malaysia, specifically Sarawak.

“This will create various potentials for the benefit of both parties once Indonesia has moved its capital from Jakarta to Borneo,” said a statement from the Indonesian Embassy.

Consul-General of Republic of Indonesia in Kuching, Raden Sigit Witjaksono, and Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah were also present at the courtesy call, which marked Hermono’s his first visit to the state since his appointment two years ago.

In a remark, Hermono also expressed his gratitude to the Sarawak government for giving many opportunities and offering various jobs to Indonesians.

“I’m very satisfied as there are no big and serious problems caused by the Indonesians working in Sarawak.

“In accordance with the development of our new capital in Borneo, many investors and entrepreneurs from Sarawak will participate in developing this new capital, facilitated by the good relations between Indonesia and Sarawak,” said the ambassador.