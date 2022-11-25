Dr Mahathir congratulates Anwar, wishes him ‘Selamat maju jaya’

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 25): Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad congratulated his one-time protege and designated successor Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on finally becoming Malaysia’s prime minister on the day the latter clocked in for work at Perdana Putra.

The 97-year-old has largely kept a low profile after losing his Langkawi parliamentary seat in last Saturday’s national election.

“I congratulate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister.

“Selamat maju jaya,” he posted on his official Twitter account in Malay.

The phrase roughly translates to “all the best”. — Malay Mail