Friday, November 25
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»Dr Mahathir congratulates Anwar, wishes him ‘Selamat maju jaya’
GE15

Dr Mahathir congratulates Anwar, wishes him ‘Selamat maju jaya’

0
Posted on Nation

Dr Mahathir congratulated his one-time protege and designated successor Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on finally becoming Malaysia’s prime minister. — Malay Mail photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 25): Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad congratulated his one-time protege and designated successor Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on finally becoming Malaysia’s prime minister on the day the latter clocked in for work at Perdana Putra.

The 97-year-old has largely kept a low profile after losing his Langkawi parliamentary seat in last Saturday’s national election.

“I congratulate Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on his appointment as Malaysia’s 10th prime minister.

“Selamat maju jaya,” he posted on his official Twitter account in Malay.

The phrase roughly translates to “all the best”. — Malay Mail

15th General Election: Don't miss out on the latest news, join our Telegram Channel.

Recommended Posts