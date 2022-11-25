FSJA to send award ceremony invites to Kenyalang Journalism Award 2022 winners today

MIRI (Nov 25): The winners of the Kenyalang Journalism Awards 2022 (KJA 2022) will receive their invitations starting today for the award presentation on Dec 9, said Federation of Sarawak Journalists Association (FSJA) president Andy Jong.

He said the winners will have to confirm their attendance before or by Nov 27.

Jong also thanked Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting who donated RM10,000 to FSJA to support the award ceremony.

“The funding will be used to cover the expenses of KJA 2022,” he added.

A cash prize totaling RM250,000 will be awarded to winners in 11 categories.

Tables are being sold to those who wish to support FSJA, with each table priced at RM1,000.

Those who wish to support are advised to contact Jong (014-5902562), Michelle (016-8919280), Chai Chon Chin (019-8447447) or Rosemaria (016-8718793) before Dec 1.