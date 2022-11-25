US Secretary of State Blinken congratulates PM Anwar, looks forward to deepening friendship, cooperation with Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 25): The United States looks forward to deepening its friendship and cooperation with Malaysia based on shared democratic principles and respect for human rights and the rule of law under the leadership of the newly appointed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

US Secretary of State, Antony J. Blinken in congratulating Anwar and the people of Malaysia, said Malaysia’s 15th general election witnessed millions of Malaysians casting their ballots, many for the first time, making the election a demonstration of the power of democracy.

“The United States and Malaysia have forged a strong relationship ― a comprehensive partnership ― rooted in close economic, people-to-people and security ties.

“We remain committed to working with Malaysia to advance a free and open, connected, prosperous, secure, and resilient Indo-Pacific region,” he said in a statement by the US Department of State.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the US Department of State, Ned Price said in his tweet that as a fellow diverse democracy, Washington looks forward to advancing shared goals for a free and open, connected, prosperous, secure and resilient future.

“We congratulate Malaysia on its successful national elections,” he said.

Anwar was sworn in as Malaysia’s 10th Prime Minister yesterday. ― Bernama