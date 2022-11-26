Man in Siol Kandis suffers burns after fire destroys house

KUCHING (Nov 26): A senior citizen suffered burns to his chest and arms after his house in Siol Kandis, Petra Jaya here caught fire at 9am today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said also occupying the house was a woman in her 20s who fortunately escaped unscathed.

Currently, firefighters from the Petra Jaya and Padungan fire stations are at the scene and they managed to get the fire under control at 9.44am.

Bomba said the ground floor of the double-storey house had been converted into a sundry shop.

It is estimated the house, which measures to about 222 square metres, was totally destroyed by the fire.

MORE TO COME