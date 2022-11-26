Partial road closures near Setia Raja Roundabout in Kuching from Nov 27-Dec 4

KUCHING (Nov 26): There will be partial road closures along the Setia Raja Roundabout here starting Nov 27 to Dec 4, from 9am to 4pm daily to facilitate tree cutting and moving of landscaping trees.

According to a notice from the Public Works Department (JKR), road users are reminded to be careful while on the road near the roundabout, and to follow traffic management signs for their own safety.

Road users are also urged to plan their journey along the affected area to avoid unnecessary congestion.

For further information on the partial road closures, contact JKR Sarawak at 082-203096 during office hours.