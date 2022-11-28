Sarawak records 1,046 Covid-19 cases in Epid Week 47

KUCHING (Nov 28): The number of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak jumped to 1,046 in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 47, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its weekly report, it said this was a 28.5 per cent increase compared to the 814 cases in the previous week.

The committee said from the total, only 17 cases were in Category 3, 4 or 5 while the rest were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms.

“Three deaths from the coronavirus were recorded with one each in Sri Aman, Betong and Sarikei,” it said.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching district continued to top the list with 354 cases, followed by Sibu with 147 cases.

Bintulu registered 96 cases, Miri (93), Samarahan (44), Sarikei (32), Bau (31), Kapit (27), Julau (23), Lawas (21), Sri Aman (19), Lubok Antu (16) and Betong (11).

Districts recording single-digit cases include Mukah and Tatau with eight cases each; six cases each in Limbang, Dalat, Selangau, and Beluru; five cases each in Simunjan, Kanowit and Pusa; four cases each in Daro and Telang Usan; three cases each in Asajaya, Marudi, Meradong, Saratok and Kabong; Song, Lundu, Tebedu, Pakan and Sebauh recorded two cases each; and one case each in Bukit Mabong, Tanjung Manis and Matu.

Only Belaga district did not record any number of cases.