Karim: Sarawak targets 3 mln visitors in 2023, RM7.25 bln tourism receipts

KUCHING (Nov 30): The Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts aims to achieve three million visitor arrivals in 2023, which would generate RM7.25 billion tourism receipts, said its minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said the target is made based on performance and trends over the past few months.

“From January to October this year, visitor arrivals into Sarawak increased by 1,118.41 per cent to 1,378,017 as compared to the same corresponding period in 2021.

“We are confident that Sarawak will receive an estimated 1.8 million visitors by end of the year surpassing our target of 1.2 million visitors for 2022,” he said in his ministerial winding up speech during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

Abdul Karim said the third Sarawak Tourism Master Plan 2021-2035 will be vital for the sector.

“The master plan is timely to go in tandem with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 for the tourism sector to spur both immediate and long-term growth recovery from the impact of Covid-19 and to bring new business models and strategies for both the demand and supply side of tourism industry.

“The plan aims to increase the number of visitors to Sarawak from a baseline of 4.6 million visitors and RM11.6 billion in tourism receipts in 2019 to 12.7 million visitors contributing economic returns of RM50 billion by 2035,” he said.

Abdul Karim said the ministry will ensure policies and plans for tourism, arts and culture in the master plan are translated into action plans in stages.

He said while international tourism slowly bounces back, domestic tourism will continue to drive the recovery of the state’s tourism industry.

“My ministry through Sarawak Tourism Board has introduced travel incentives through Sia Sitok Sarawak (SSS) Campaigns and Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation (SSSA) Campaigns to promote domestic intra state travel. Besides, Visitor Incentive Packages (VIPs) and Sia Sitok Sarawak Plus campaign were also introduced to promote inter-state travel.

“The total recorded sales from Sia Sitok Sarawak campaigns in 2022 are RM6.5 million with SSS having 800 tour packages sold and benefitting 6,406 visitors with 15,277 room nights booked through SSSA,” he said.

He added that Sia Sitok Sarawak PLUS is a collaboration between STB, Malaysia Airlines, Firefly, and MASwings where customers can enjoy attractive hotel and flight packages via MHholidays.